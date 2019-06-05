Saints forward Louie is heading back to his roots

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook will be returning to his roots on Sunday, fitness permitting, for the first time in a professional capacity since 2014.



But the chirpy Cockney - one of only a few capital city-born players in recent years to make a major impact on the sport of Rugby League - will not be showing any sympathy for his old club as Saints attempt to complete a 2019 double over the Londoners who played under the Harlequins banner when the 33-year-old second rower featured in their ranks.

Louie in action for Harelquins in 2009

Conceivably, it could also be the last time McCarthy-Scarsbrook locks horns with the Broncos if, as predicted , they are relegated at the end of their first season back in the top flight.

The forward has never looked back since his move north - achieving one of his ultimate dreams in 2014 as Saints claimed the Grand Final crown at Old Trafford after victory over arch-rivals Wigan Warriors.

It's a far cry from his early days in the sport, something he reflected on a few years ago when he said: ''Looking back, I wonder where I could have been.

'‘I could be working on the Underground with my old man or been a binman. I’ve got to pinch myself, because rugby league’s been so great to me.

''I am just a kid from east London kicking a football around and then all of a sudden the soccer ball got changed to an egg.’'

LMS, who earlier this year signed a new deal which will ensure he stays at the Totally Wicked Stadium until the end of the 2020 season, said: "To spend 10 years at this club will be something special.

"It is a privilege to have been here for so long and an honour considering I am not from the area.

"I am really looking forward to hopefully celebrating a testimonial at St Helens and, more importantly, winning more silverware."

If he and his team-mate can maintain their current form, then that could become reality later this year.