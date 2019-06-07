Saints coach Justin Holbrook rings the changes for trip to London

Head coach Justin Holbrook has made sweeping changes to his 19-man squad to face struggling London Broncos at the Trailfinders Sports Club on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).



Theo Fages, Adam Swift, Kyle Amor, James Bentley and Jack Welsby all come in and replace Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Alex Walmsley, Zeb Taia and Aaron Smith.

Squad: 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Danny Richardson, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18, Adam Swift, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 22. James Bentley, 23. Lachlan Coote, 24. Matty Costello, 29. Jack Welsby.

Broncos squad: Jordan Abdull, 13. Sadiq Adebiyi, 8. Eddie Battye, 23. Robert Butler, 7. James Cunningham, 5. Kieran Dixon, 17. Matt Fleming, 14. Matty Fozard, 16. Matt Gee, 10. Mark Ioane, 4. Elliot Kear, 30. Olsi Krasniqi, 19. Ryan Morgan, 12. Jay Pitts,15. Greg Richards, 28. Morgan Smith, 1. Alex Walker, 2. Rhys Williams, 20. Luke Yates

Saints will travel to London straight after a training session tomorrow morning (Saturday), staying at nearby accommodation as they set their sights on their 16th league victory of the season.

Passes for match are still available at the club ticket office, via 01744 455 052 and online.

London Broncos may be anchored at the basement of the Betfred Super League but head coach Danny Ward is far from pessimistic about what lies ahead during the rest of the season as they battle against the threat of relegation in their first year back in the top flight.

The former Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and Quins prop insist there is no 'doom and gloom' in the camp as they prepare for Sunday's game against top-of-the-table Saints.

''It may seem a little strange to say that when we've only won four of our 16 league fixtures but I have every confidence my players can turn the corner.''

Two precious points against currently the most consistent team in the country would be the ideal gift for Ward, who will celebrate his 39th birthday on Saturday of next week.

But victory seems unlikely, even though Saints face the prospect of playing a competitive match on an artificial pitch at the Trailfinders Sports Club for the first time since last year's short trip to Widnes Vikings

Their record, too, against the Londoners in the last 10 meetings is extremely impressive - winning eight of the fixtures.

LAST 10 MEETINGS

St Helens 26, London Broncos 0 (SLR5, 8/3/19)

London Broncos 16, St Helens 58 (SLR21, 19/7/14)

St Helens 48, London Broncos 18 (SLR11, 1/5/14)

St Helens 38, London Broncos 10 (SLR24, 9/8/13)

London Broncos 21, St Helens 14 (SLR13, 27/4/13)

St Helens 30, London Broncos 0 (SLR26, 31/8/12)

London Broncos 24, St Helens 34 (SLR1, 4/2/12)

Harlequins 16, St Helens 34 (SLR27, 10/9/11)

St Helens 16, Harlequins 27 (SLR5, 11/3/11)

St Helens 32, Harlequins 18 (SLR22, 18/7/10)

Super League summary (including Harlequins, 2006-2011)

London Broncos won 6

St Helens won 39 (includes win in 2003 play-offs)

2 draws

London Broncos highest score: 40-6 (h, 2002 and also widest margin)

St Helens highest score: 62-16 (h, 2003 and also widest margin 54-0 a 2008)

