Saints' clashes with Toronto Wolfpack to be shown on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will show 10 more Toronto Wolfpack matches in Betfred Super League this season after Sunday's season opener against Castleford Tigers at Headingley.



The broadcaster will show eight home matches from the Lamport Stadium, including Wolfpack’s first-ever Betfred Super League home game against Hull FC on Saturday, April 18.

Two further Wolfpack ‘on the road’ games will also be broadcast.

Betfred Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones said: “We are delighted to be able to announce further television coverage of Betfred Super League in 2020 with the Toronto Wolfpack matches.

“Our thanks to both the Wolfpack and our main broadcast partner, Sky Sports, for their support in making this happen.

“It is important to be able to show the full extent of Super League’s expansion, and we have all seen how great the atmosphere is at Lamport Stadium when the Wolfpack take the field.”

Toronto Wolfpack chairman Bob Hunter added: “This is great for the club and we are delighted to be able to announce this news with Sky Sports.

“We already know how great it’s going to be for travelling Super League fans to take in matches in our great city - but being able to convey that atmosphere and match day experience through Sky Sports cameras really is important for us and the game.”

Games still to come:

+Toronto Wolfpack v St Helens, Saturday, February 29

+Toronto Wolfpack v Wakefield Trinity, Sunday, March 22

Toronto Wolfpack v Hull FC, Saturday, April 18

Toronto Wolfpack v Wigan Warriors, Saturday, April 25

Toronto Wolfpack v St Helens, Saturday, May 2

Toronto Wolfpack v Castleford Tigers, Saturday, June 13

Toronto Wolfpack v Hull KR, Saturday, June 20

Toronto Wolfpack v Warrington Wolves, Saturday, July 4

Toronto Wolfpack v Leeds Rhinos, Sunday, August 2

Toronto Wolfpack v Catalans Dragons, Saturday, August 29

+Denotes ‘on the road’ games