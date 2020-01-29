Saints' clash with Toronto to take place at Halliwell Jones in Warrington

Saints will only need to travel a few miles to fulfil their 'away' fixture against Betfred Super League newcomers Toronto Wolfpack.



The fixture on Saturday, February 29, was due to take place at Saracens Allianz Park with kick off at 6pm, but has been switched to Warrington due to the significant changes to the terms and conditions of the original agreed showdown at Saracens. The date and kick off time will remain unchanged

Martin Vickers UK general manager said: “It is with great disappointment that we need to make this change, but sadly it comes as a result of reasons outside of our control.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of Simon Moran, Stuart Middleton and Karl Fitzpatrick of Warrington for stepping into the breach to allow this fixture to happen.

''We must also thank St Helens, who have worked tirelessly with us to resolve this difficult issue we were faced with.

“We are fortunate that tickets have not yet been released for sale.However, should any fans have incurred any expenditure that isn’t able to be recovered, they should contact customerservices@torontowolfpack.com with evidence of such payments and the club will be in contact as soon as possible.

“We expect to announce details of ticket sales in the next week and look forward to a big crowd for the club’s first ever meeting with Super League Champions St Helens at the superb Halliwell Jones Stadium.”

Karl Fitzpatrick, Warrington chief executive, added: “We are delighted to host the Wolfpack’s round four fixture against St Helens. We believe our stadium is a fitting venue for hosting such a fixture, having held many notable Rugby League matches, with three RLWC games to look forward to in 2021.”