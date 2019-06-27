Saints chief executive Mike Rush to receive prestigious sporting Masters Degree

Saints' chief executive Mike Rush is among a group of elite sporting personalities who will shortly graduate from Manchester Metropolitan University’s Masters of Sport Directorship (MSD) course - the latest cohort of professional sports people to qualify for the prestigious Masters Degree.



They also include Bradford City manager and former Blackpool and Blackburn boss Gary Bowyer; England and Manchester City women goalkeeper Karen Bardsley; Michael Johnson, the former Derby captain, now head coach of the Guyana national team; and former Bolton striker and Southport manager Kevin Davies.

Retired Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle player, and now media pundit Didi Hamman is also due to collect his MSD at the ceremony.

Rush has spent the past 18 years with St Helens, having held a range of senior management positions at the club before becoming CEO in 2013.

With experience at all levels of the club, including within the academy and performance departments, his previous roles include head of development, high performance manager, head coach alongside Keiron Cunningham and general manager.

Mike has a long history in sport having qualified as a physical education teacher teacher with a PGCE from Edge Hill University in 1998 following a BSc in sport and geography.

He continues to live locally in St Helens and currently sits on the boards of governors of both Cowley International College and Edge Hill University, Ormskirk.

On Mike's appointment as chief executive at St Helens six years ago, chairman Eamonn McManus said:'' He is ideally qualified and suited for the position

"He has extensive relevant experience in every area of the club's operations and made a great success of all roles."

The Manchester Metropolitan University Masters of Sport Directorship (MSD) is the first degree of its kind.

It is designed to develop the personal and commercial attributes needed to become a successful sporting director.

The programme is a part-time, 24-month course, delivered at the Business School, is aimed at sport and business professionals who want to gain knowledge in the executive and strategic development of a sports organisation.