Saints captain set for career milestone against Wigan Warriors

St Helens skipper James Roby is set to reach a further milestone in his trophy-filled career on Friday night.



The hooker will be chomping at the bit to lead his players out against the auld enemy, Wigan Warriors, at the Totally Wicked Stadium in what will be his 400th Super League appearance, while at the same time aiming to bring the Cherry and Whites five-match winning run to an end.

Team-mate Alex Walmsley also needs one appearance to reach 200 for his career - 172 for St Helens (2013-2019), 22 for Batley Bulldogs (2012-2013) and five for England (2017).

LAST 10 MEETINGS



Wigan 10, St Helens 36 (SLR11, 19/4/19)



St Helens 22, Wigan 12 (SLR1, 31/1/19)



St Helens 10, Wigan 30 (SLS8-R3, 31/8/18)



Wigan 6, St Helens 14 (SLR22, 19/7/18)



St Helens 21, Wigan 18 (SLR8, 30/3/18)



St Helens 16, Wigan 26 (SLS8-R4, 1/9/17)



St Helens 22, Wigan 19 (SLR15, 25/5/17)



Wigan 29, St Helens 18 (SLR9, 14/4/17)



Wigan 25, St Helens 0 (SLS8-R3, 19/8/16)



Wigan 4, St Helens 23 (SLR23, 22/7/16)



SUPER LEAGUE SUMMARY



St Helens won 38 (includes wins in 2000 and 2014 Grand Finals and wins

in 2000, 2002, 2009 and 2011 play-offs)



Wigan won 37 (includes win in 2010 Grand Final and wins in 2001, 2003

and 2004 play-offs)



4 draws



St Helens highest score: 57-16 (MM, 2008) (also widest margin)



Wigan highest score: 65-12 (A, 1997) (also widest margin)