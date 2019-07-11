Saints captain Roby set to return to squad against Wigan Warriors

Skipper James Roby is back in Saints' 19-man squad ahead of Friday night's Betfred Super League blockbuster against Wigan Warriors at the Totally Wicked Stadium.



Hooker Roby has been absent for four matches following groin surgery but head coach Justin Holbrook feels he is now fit to return as the hosts seek a hat-trick of wins over their neighbours this season.

Aaron Smith has also recovered from the whiplash he picked up in the win over Warrington Wolves and he, too, is back in the squad.

The two hookers, Roby and his understudy, Smith, come in for Joseph Paulo who is out with a calf strain and Matty Costello.

Squad:

1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark

Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James

Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 15. Morgan

Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Adam Swift, 19. Matty

Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. James Bentley, 23.

Lachlan Coote.



Tony Clubb has been included in Wigan's 19-man squad, but head coach Adrian Lam says a decision on the prop - who left last Friday's game early with a calf injury - will be made after captain's run today (Thursday).

His availability would provide Wigan with a huge boost, considering senior forwards Joe Greenwood, Sean O'Loughlin and Ben Flower are missing - and Saints' formidable front-row includes Luke Thompson and Alex Walmsley. Liam Byrne, who has not played since April, is on stand-by in case Clubb doesn't play.

The rest of Lam's side is likely to be unchanged, meaning Jake Shorrocks may drop out of the 19-man squad.

Squad:

Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell,

Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy

Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Ollie Partington, Sam

Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies,

George Williams.