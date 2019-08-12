Saints bosses to discuss new coach after Justin Holbrook's departure

Expect some long distant telephone calls in the next couple of weeks between Saints' chairman Eamonn McManus and chief executive Mike Rush as they wrestle with the problem of finding a new coach to replace Justin Holbrook at the Totally Wicked Stadium.



Rush is back home after a 'scouting mission' Down Under where he spoke to one or two contenders for the post and McManus is in Bali to attend his daughter's wedding.

They will no doubt have been in touch and further discussions are likely when McManus heads for the Coral Challenge Cup Final at Wembley where his home-town club face neighbours Warrington Wolves a week on Saturday.

''I must be the luckiest man in the world to have two special events in such a short space of time,'' said the former Hong Kong banker before leaving for the sun-kissed Indonesian island.

Obviously the two men, who will largely be responsible for securing the successful candidate, will have drawn up a short-list for one of the top coaching posts in Super League and only the inner sanctum at Saints will be privy to that information.

Naturally, it hasn't stopped the media employing their usual guessing game and ex-Wigan Warriors Shaun Wane, former Knowsley Road prop Aussie Dave Fairleigh, and recently-appointed St Helens assistant boss Richard Marshall have all been tipped as contenders.

But if the Australian media are to be believed - and they will have their finger firmly on the pulse - don't rule out Newcastle Knight's assistant coach and Tonga boss Kristian Woolf, Shane Flanagan, who was de-registered by the NRL earlier this year, one-time Wakefield ace

Jason Demetriou and Adam O'Brien, assistant coach at the Roosters. If 'form' is any guide, though, the club may have a lesser known light in mind but possessing great potential - just like Holbrook who was a little known coach outside his native Australia until arriving on our shores and stabilising Saints.