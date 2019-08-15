Saints boss picks strong side to face Rhinos

Saints head coach Justin Holbrook could so easily have packed his 19-man squad for tonight's War of the Roses battle at Leeds with more than a fair share of rookies - just nine days before their Coral Challenge Cup Final showdown against Warrington Wolves at Wembley.



But by naming a squad which from no1 Jonny Lomax to no17 Dom Peyroux possesses a vast amount of experience, the St Helens boss is giving the Rhinos the respect they deserve, even though they are currently struggling in the lower reaches of Super League.

Saints-Leeds clashes have always been eagerly awaited and as this will be their first meeting in the new-look Headingley Stadium, it will

take on extra significance. Both have had their fair share of successes i recent years - the last 10 meetings finishing five apiece



RESULTS:

St Helens 36, Leeds 10 (SLR19, 21/6/19)



St Helens 27, Leeds 22 (SLR3, 22/2/19)



Leeds 22, St Helens 23 (SLR18, 15/6/18)



St Helens 20, Leeds 28 (SLR6, 16/3/18)



Leeds 16, St Helens 14 (SLS8-R3, 18/8/17)



Leeds 24, St Helens 22 (SLR20, 29/6/17)



St Helens 6, Leeds 4 (SLR1, 9/2/17)



St Helens 38, Leeds 34 (SLR12, 22/4/16)



Leeds 30, St Helens 18 (SLR6, 18/3/16)



Leeds 20, St Helens 13 (SLSF, 2/10/15)



SUPER LEAGUE SUMMARY



Leeds won 32 (includes wins in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011 Grand Finals; 1998, 2005, 2013 and 2015 play-offs)



St Helens won 36 (includes wins in 1999, 2001, 2007 and 2008 play-offs)



Leeds highest score: 74-16 (h, 2001). Widest margin: 70-0, h, 2004)



St Helens highest score: 62-18 (h, 1999). Widest margin: 56-10, h, 2004)