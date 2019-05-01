Saints boss Justin Holbrook reveals key men will be sidelined for number of weeks

Saints are facing a crucial couple of months as they strive to keep a stranglehold on top spot in Super League and also progress in the Coral Challenge Cup.



But their chance of repeating the double, which they last achieved in the 2006 season, hangs on how they cope with their current injury problems - the worst in coach Justin Holbrook's short reign.

Prop Luke Thompson, who had been an ever-present until missing the defeat to the Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in early April, faces a further four or five weeks on the side lines suffering from a syndesmosis problem (high ankle sprain).

Neither is he the only first choice player out of action - Holbrook confirming that centre Mark Percival, and second rower Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook would also be missing for around the same time scale.

However, there is better news about flying winger Tommy Makinson who is expected to be fit for Sunday's match at Hull KR following a back spasm.

Holbrook said: "Tommy's back stiffened up and he couldn’t play against the Dragons, but it gave us a chance to freshen up the team."

Incidentally, tickets are still on sale at the club for the Coral Challenge Cup sixth round tie at Huddersfield on Sunday, May 12, kick-off of 6.05pm.

It is a repeat of the 2006 Final at Twickenham, which St Helens won 42-12, and will be screened live by Sky Sports.