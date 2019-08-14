Saints boss Justin Holbrook predicts exciting finish to Super League season ahead of game against Leeds Rhinos

Saints boss Justin Holbrook is predicting an exciting end to the Betfred Super League season - even though his team have already wrapped up the League Leaders' Shield for the second year in succession.

Two of most successful clubs in the summer era - Leeds can boast eight Grand Final victories from 10 attempts and St Helens five wins and the same number of defeats at Old Trafford - will come face-to-face at Emerald Headingley on Thursday with differing goals in mind.

Saints will want to topple their West Yorkshire rivals - who have been a thorn in their side in recent years - for the third time in 2019, while the Rhinos will be desperate to pick up two crucial points as they bid to avoid the unthinkable - relegation from Super League.

Holbrook doesn't hide from the fact that he is expecting a tough examination from a Loiners' side which has plundered 92 points and conceded only eight against the Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giant over the last couple of weeks.

The Saints' boss said: ''Leeds have been really impressive and their few new faces they have brought in have played a big part in that.

“They have been on fire of late so they are going to be a real tough opposition.''

Holbrook added: ''It will be fantastic up there [at Headingley] and it is great the renovations are finally complete and they have got a massive fan base.

''They are also a famous club and it's great to see them come good in the last few weeks and they will want that to continue.''

Saints have already claimed the regular season crown with games in hand as part of what they will be hoping is fantastic treble, but the battle for other play-off places is still in the lap of the gods.

“It’s going to be a real exciting finish to the Super League season,'' said Holbrook.

''We are fortunate where we sit. The Warrington v Wigan game Friday will have a massive bearing on second, third, fourth and fifth play-off spots.

“It is close, but it is horrible for those sides down at the bottom. I don’t think Leeds, regardless if we beat them on Thursday or not, will not be fine.

''At the same time, I think the fight for semi-final places are now really close and it’s going to be exciting over the next four rounds to see how that pans out.”

++ Tickets are still on sale for Saints' clash with Leeds, the Wembley showdown against Warrington Wolves the following Saturday and the round 27 game at home to Castleford Tigers when skipper Roby will lift the club's eighth League Leaders’ Shield since its inception in 1998.