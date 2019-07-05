Saints boss Justin Holbrook expecting 'difficult game' at Hull

Saints are fully aware that Hull will be a tough nut to crack when two clubs, who also have one eye on a repeat of the 2008 Wembley Challenge Cup Final, meet at the KCOM Stadium tonight (Friday) in round 21 of the Betfred Super League.



Head coach Justin Holbrook said: “Hull were in red-hot form until their derby defeat to Hull KR last week but they have now got some key troops back and that’s what makes them even more dangerous

''They have good halves, strong outside backs and a big pack of forwards so it will be a really difficult game for us.''

The hosts also have what head coach Lee Radford feels is his strongest squad of players available this season, including former captain Gareth Ellis, who returns from a long-term injury.

But while admitting that St Helens have been by far the best team this season, Radford expects the Black and Whites to automatically raise their intensity when facing the league leaders.

“They have an awful lot of quality and they’ve managed to keep the majority of their squad fit throughout the season which helps massively.

“This is the team you need to get past if you’re going to win silverware this year.''

ALL VIP places in Saints' hospitality suites have now been sold ahead of next Friday's derby clash against Wigan Warriors - the first time in 24 years and 94 consecutive games that the fixture has been snubbed by SKY TV.

Match tickets, however, are still available and prices start from £10 for 16s and under and £23 for adults.