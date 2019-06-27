Saints and Wolves lock horns in biggest game of season so far

The simple scenario surrounding the outcome of tomorrow night's Clash of the Titans at the Halliwell Jones Stadium is that a Saints' victory will bring the League Leaders' Shield a step closer to remaining in its present home for another 12 months.



It would also give Justin Holbrook's side an eight-point cushion over their closest rivals, Warrington Wolves (nine if you take into account how vastly superior their points difference is as well) and that's a hell of a gap to close at this stage of the season.

On the other hand, a Wire triumph would leave the door slightly ajar as they bid to cut their current six points deficit from 19 matches to four and with the top two clubs due to meet for a third time at the Halliwell- Jones Stadium on August 9, no one can say with 100 per cent certainty what the state of play will be then.

Both clubs also have an added incentive to finish in pole spot at the end of the regular season as they can lose one match in the play-offs and still reach the Old Trafford Grand Final.

St Helens boss Holbrook said: ''To go into round 20 with first against second is the biggest game you are going to get this year to date and it is going to be a cracking game with a terrific atmosphere.''

He is also aware of the dangers which the Wire will pose in different parts of the field, adding:'' Whenever you are sitting in the top two, there are no weaknesses in either side so I think both of us know that and we have got to play our best to win on Friday.''

Warrington confirmed yesterday that they had sold more than 12,500 tickets and are confidently expecting a full-house.

They are already closing in on their biggest Super League gate of this year -13,106 fan flocking through the turnstiles for the 25-12 win over Wigan Warriors in March.

Head coach Steve Price said: "These are the kind of fixtures you look for on the calendar and for the place to be sold out would be unreal.''