Saints and Warrington clash more than 'just another derby' says Alex Walmsley

St Helens prop Alex Walmsley feels tonight's top-of-the-table clash with Warrington is more than just a derby.



The Betfred Super League leaders face the second-placed Wolves in a much-hyped contest at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Last week a plane flew over the Totally Wicked Stadium as Saints played Leeds, with a banner reading "The Wolves are waiting".

That has added to the build-up and, with a big crowd expected on a warm evening, Walmsley believes the ingredients are in place for one of the games of the season.

The Saints forward said: "The attention on social media and in the press has been fantastic.

"Warrington have stepped up their marketing this year, trying to do things rugby clubs haven't done in the past, and we're giving a bit back.

"It's great, it adds to the rivalry between two great clubs. It's not just another derby. There's a lot more to it now.

"It's first versus second and an opportunity to put a marker down for the rest of the campaign."

Saints have a six-point advantage at the summit but Warrington have looked the side most likely to challenge them, despite a 38-12 loss when the sides met in April.

Walmsley, 29, said: "We are coming up against a quality outfit. They have been fantastic all year.

"Along with ourselves, we've been the form teams of the season. They're sitting where they are for a reason and we're expecting a tough game. It is important we are fresh and ready to go."

Warrington captain Chris Hill, who will doubtless come up against Walmsley on the field, is relishing the encounter.

The England prop said: "It's going to be a sell-out - that's what rugby league needs. It needs the hype and people talking about it.

"There is a buzz. It's first v second. You go in coffee shops and people are talking about it. That's what we should have.

"It's a massive game for us. We've got to play our best rugby but we know we can match them."