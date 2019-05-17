Saints and Salford cheerleaders to stage joint display

Saints and Salford Red Devils' cheerleaders will be involved in a joint display during tonight's (Friday) Betfred Super League fixture between the two teams at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The Saints' Angels and the Red Angels had given a similar performance when the teams met earlier in the season at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Red Angels' coach Georgina Bieluinas said: “It’s a good experience, which gives the girls another outlet and exposes them to a different style of dance.

“They seem to be loving it and they’re already asking when we can do the next one.''

Georgina added: “We’ve established a good relationship with Saints. I get on well with my counterpart at the Totally Wicked Stadium where their facilities are amazing.

“We also hope to work with other teams going forward and we are looking at opportunities to do so.”