Rush to the rescue as Saints to host Leigh cup tie

Leigh Centurions, who have a number of St Helens players on dual registration/loan this season, have praised their friendly neighbours for a quick response in solving a problem ahead of their AB Sundecks 1895 Cup quarter final home tie against Barrow Raiders towards the end of this month.

On-going ground maintenance at the Leigh Sports Village had left the Championship side worrying about the staging of the tie on their home ground - but St Helens had, according to owner Derek Beaumont been 'kindly enough to make their fantastic facility available to us for the fixture'.

Derek said: "I would like to thank Saints' chief executive officer Mike Rush for arranging this at relatively short notice and being so accommodating to our club and our coaching staff.

"St Helens have been fantastic to us this year with the players they have made available on loan and dual registration and the manner in which those players have bought into our club has been there for all to see.

"It would be fantastic if some Saints' fans could come along to the game and support our lads along with their own as they battle to give themselves the chance to hopefully see both sides progress to Wembley on Saturday, August 24.''

He added: "It is for this reason that we felt it was appropriate to make the season ticket offer valid for Saints' fans as well as our own.

"As essential annual pitch maintenance is taking place at Leigh Sports Village, this tie will take place at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Wednesday, June 26 with a 7.30pm kick-off."

Adult ticket prices are as follows (main stand seated area only): Leigh Centurions and St Helens season ticket holders and non-season ticket holders with a ticket stub for Leigh's second round tie v Workington Town: £15 Non-season ticket holders: £18. Concessions (over 65 years and 18-21 years): £10 and £12 respectively. Under-18s: (advance) free of charge (match day) £1.

Leigh is looking to get these tickets on sale as soon as possible. A further announcement will be made once tickets are on sale