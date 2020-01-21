Rule changes announced ahead of the 2020 RL season

The Rugby Football League’s Laws Committee has approved a subtle change in the wording surrounding the policing of play-the-balls in the 2020 season which it is hoped will lead to a significant on-field improvement in that area of the game.



The committee, which includes representatives of players and coaches from all three professional competitions, as well as match officials, the media, sports medicine and other administrators, held its regular pre-season meeting earlier this month.

The match officials department had been asked to submit recommendations regarding the play-the-ball, following discussions through the 2019 season.

The proposal, which was unanimously accepted, stresses the responsibility of the tackled player 'to maintain balance and control and make a genuine attempt to make contact on the ball with the foot.'

It is also the tackled player’s responsibility to place the ball on the ground at their feet and not on a defender – and a failure to fulfil any of those requirements (balance, control, placing the ball on the ground and making a genuine attempt to play it with the foot) will be ruled a lost ball (not a penalty), leading to a scrum.

The committee believe a scrum is a more appropriate punishment for this error than a penalty.

The responsibility of defenders is also detailed, in a number of ways, including as follows:

*No tackler should make an adjustment on the tackle or leave hands or body in the play-the-ball area after the tackle is complete. Referees should act on any interference once the tackle has been called,

*Tacklers who ‘clamp’ the ball and keep their hands/arm on the ball when its carrier is standing up should be penalised”.

*In turn the above has been ratified by the RFL board.

Other significant changes which have been approved by the committee (and ratified by the RFL board) for 2020 are:

Punches to the head/striking - After deliberation by the Laws Committee, striking (defined as contact being made to the head which is deemed forceful by the match officials) will be included as an automatic sin bin in the updated sin bin section of the Match Officials’ Policy.

Shot clock – As previously announced teams will now have only 30 seconds to restart the match at a scrum, and 25 seconds for a drop-out.

Golden point – Again as previously announced, golden point extra-time will be introduced to the Betfred Championship and League 1 in 2020, with each team taking one competition point from a match that is drawn at full-time, and an additional point available to the first team to score a point in two five-minute periods of extra-time .

Squad declaration – As announced in December, teams will now be required to name a 21-player squad at noon two days before each fixture (rather than a 19-player squad, as previously); and if they include any players from outside that 21 in their match day 17, they will lose one of the eight interchanges permitted in each match.

To assist supporters in understanding refereeing policy, the on-field policy for 2020 will be published in full on the RFL website for the first time.

In addition, the video referee protocols will be published in full – and also a fans’ guide to the video referee.