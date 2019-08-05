Roby's delight as St Helens confirmed as League Leaders' Shield winners

Saints have climbed the first hurdle in their bid to complete a clean sweep of domestic honours in Rugby League - a feat they last achieved in 2006 under the guidance of Aussie coach Daniel Anderson.



They retained the League Leaders' Shield following their home victory over Wakefield Trinity on Friday and second-placed Warrington Wolves' defeat against the Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus 24 hours later.

Club skipper James Roby was part and parcel of the previous treble-winning team but insists it will be a case of building on this season's first domestic trophy success and taking one step at a time if they want to add the Coral Challenge Cup and the Grand Final trophy to their portfolio.

Club captain Roby said: “We are obviously delighted to secure a second League Leaders' Shield in two years.

“It’s a great reward for our consistency this season, but this is just the start.

''We now must focus on building on this and continue to pick up the wins to ensure we have momentum heading into the play-offs.

''We are naturally also focused on securing the Challenge Cup in the final at Wembley in a few weeks’ time."

Roby added: ''I would personally like to thank our fantastic fans who have been right behind us throughout the year and we hope we can reward them with more trophies this season.”

It is hoped to present the shield at the club's next home match against Castleford Tigers, which will be staged on Friday, August 30, and by then, fingers crossed, they will have collected a second piece of silverware to their collection - the Challenge Cup.