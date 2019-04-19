Roby praises St Helens supporters after bumper Good Friday crowds

The Betfred Super League is celebrating an aggregate attendance record after 79,173 fans watched the six round 11 Easter fixtures.



Crowds of more than 20,000 at both Hull and Wigan helped offset a turn-out of just 2,153 in London and break the previous record for a 12-team Super League set in round 25 of the 2007 season when 78,917 turned out.

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone said: "Easter is traditionally one of the biggest weekends in the Super League calendar but to break the attendance record underlines the scale and loyalty of our fan base and the support we have from clubs and supporters on the changes brought into Super League this season."

St Helens hooker James Roby, added “A Good Friday Derby is always a special game in the calendar and to see so many Saints fans make the trip to the DW Stadium was incredible and created a fantastic atmosphere.

"On behalf of the team, I want to say a big thank you to the fans for turning out in such huge numbers and showing their support not just for St Helens but for Super League too.”

Betfred Super League resumes on Easter Monday with leaders St. Helens taking on Hull FC and second place Warrington Wolves travel to Humberside to play Hull KR.

At the other end of the table, Leeds Rhinos will look to get back to back Easter wins with a victory at Wakefield whilst London Broncos will look to bounce back to winning ways as they travel to the John Smith’s stadium to play Huddersfield Giants.

Attendances for the games on Thursday and Good Friday:

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity - 9,316

London Broncos v Catalans Dragons - 2,153

Hull FC v Hull KR - 20,044

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants - 13,743

Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils - 11,867

Wigan Warriors v St Helens - 22,050