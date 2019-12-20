RFL looking for 'super fans' to celebrate 125th anniversary of the sport

2020 is a special year for Rugby League. The sport will be 125 years old and the Rugby Football League will mark the occasion with a year-long celebration involving the game’s most passionate supporters.



Full details of ‘125’ celebrations will be announced early in the New Year. Before then, the RFL is looking to recruit 125 ‘super fans’ to take part in an exciting range of activities throughout the year and help shape the evolution of the anniversary celebrations.

Mark Foster, the RFL’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “125 years of Rugby League has given us a lot to celebrate and we know that there are legions of fans out there who will want to join in the celebrations. After all, it’s the fans who help make our sport such a wonderful spectacle.

“If you’re a ‘super fan’, we’d love to hear from you. Your passion for the game will help shape the content we produce throughout the year – you might even get a chance to feature in it yourself. Plus, each ‘super fan’ will receive two tickets for the Coral Challenge Cup Final in July.

“We are particularly keen to involve supporters from all versions of Rugby League, such as the physical and learning disability versions of the game – after all, inclusivity has been at the heart of Rugby League for 125 years and our campaign will have a strong focus on what Rugby League looks like in the modern era.”

Potential ‘super fans’ are asked to apply via the RFL website at rugby-league.com/125 , where they will be asked what makes them – or somebody they know – a Rugby League ‘super fan’. Fans of all ages are welcome to apply.

‘Super fans’ are expected to be contactable by social media or email throughout 2020.