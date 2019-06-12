Rested stars return to Saints squad to face Huddersfield

Once bitten, twice shy is a centuries old saying attributed to famous printer William Caxton - but similar thoughts may have passed through the mind of Saints' head coach Justin Holbrook when he penned his 19-man squad for Friday's Betfred Super League home fixture against the Huddersfield Giants.



The Aussie took the unusual step of his time at the club by resting a fistful of players against basement boys London Broncos last Sunday and a golden point defeat told its own story.

But the majority of his old guard, including Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Alex Walmsley and Zeb Taia, all return to the initial squad with young hooker Aaron Smith replacing James Roby who has undergone groin surgery which will keep him on the sidelines for at least four matches..

Lomax’s return also means Danny Richardson drops out of the 19, with Regan Grace, Matty Lees and Jack Welsby the others who miss out this week.

Squad: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 10. Luke Thompson 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18, Adam Swift, 20. Jack Ashworth, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. James Bentley, 23. Lachlan Coote, 24. Matty Costello.

Simon Woolford has also named his 19-man squad for Friday's trip to Saints which doesn't included the highly talented Jermaine McGillvary. who is on the injury list

Squad: 1. Darnell McIntosh, 4. Jordan Turner, 6. Lee Gaskell, 7. Matt Frawley, 8. Paul Clough, 9. Kruise Leeming, 10. Suaia Matagi, 11. Aaron Murphy, 12. Alex Mellor, 13. Michael Lawrence, 14. Adam O'Brien, 17. Ukuma Ta'ai, Roche, 19. Matty English, 20. Jake Wardle,23. Oliver Russell, 29. Sam Hewitt 26. Sebastine Ikahihifo,32. Innes Senior,35. Joe Wardle.

Tickets for the match are still available and are on sale from the Ticket Office, via 01744 455 052.

Tickets for the Coral Challenge Cup semi-final against Halifax on Saturday, July 27 (kick-off 4.30pm) at the University of Bolton Stadium, are also on sale .now at the Totally Wicked Stadium.