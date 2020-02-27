Regan Grace returns to St Helens' squad to face Toronto Wolfpack

Winger Regan Grace is recalled to the Saints' 21 man squad for the clash with Super League newcomers Toronto Wolfpack after missing the World Club Challenge due to the concussion protocol.



Grace was forced to sit out the defeat to Sydney Roosters after picking up a head injury in the win over Hull FC, but the flying winger returns in place of Mark Percival who has recently undergone surgery.

Jack Ashworth, who scored in the Reserves win over Wigan at the weekend, is the only other addition to the 21 man squad as the forward comes in for youngster Tom Nisbet who drops out.

Saints' 21-man squad: 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 5, Regan Grace, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9, James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Dom Peyroux, 13. LMS, 14. Morgan Knowles, 15. Matty Lees, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Jack Ashworth, 18. Joseph Paulo, 19. Aaron Smith, 20. James Bentley, 21, Matty Costello, 22. Jack Welsby, 27. Lewis Dodd.

Tickets are still on sale for the round five clash which is taking place at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday, February 29, kick off 6pm.