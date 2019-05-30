Regan Grace aiming to maintain fine try-scoring run against Wakefield

Wing wizard Regan Grace will be hoping to conjure-up more magic against Wakefield on Saturday and help steer red-hot favourites St Helens to their second successive Coral Challenge Cup semi-final.



The 22-year-old Welsh international has scored four tries in his last three games against Trinity and with 14 tries already under his belt from 17 appearances in 2019, he will be thirsting for more.

But, like his team-mates, he knows the result will be more important than personal glory and aware Saints can't take anything for granted either.

They may have won eight of the last 10 Super League encounters between the two clubs but the cup - whatever sport you play - is often a great leveller and can make a mockery of the form book.

Saints will not need reminding that when the teams met at Belle Vue earlier in the season, they plundered the points following a 78th minute try from Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook who is currently out injured.

It is highly likely that Trinity's powerhouse forward David Fifita will also miss the tie after hobbling off on crutches during the Magic Weekend defeat at the hands of the Catalans Dragons.

At the same time, there is a chance that play maker Danny Brough could return to the squad after a seven-match absence and give the underdogs a much needed boost

The half back is due to have pins removed from a fractured thumb today (Thursday) and then it will be decided whether he is fit enough to play or not.

LAST 10 MEETINGS:

Wakefield 18, St Helens 24 (SLR2, 10/2/19)

Wakefield 16, St Helens 36 (SLS8-R2, 16/8/18)

St Helens 34, Wakefield 30 (SLR19, 29/6/18)

Wakefield 24, St Helens 20 (SLR11, 15/4/18)

Wakefield 16, St Helens 18 (SLS8-R5, 7/9/17)

Wakefield 16, St Helens 41 (SLR23, 23/7/17)

St Helens 12, Wakefield 16 (SLR3, 3/3/17)

St Helens 32, Wakefield 12 (SLS8-R7, 23/9/16)

Wakefield 32, St Helens 44 (SLR20, 3/7/16)

St Helens 44, Wakefield 4 (SLR5, 11/3/16)

PAST CHALLENGE CUP MEETINGS

1991 (round two) St Helens 16 Wakefield 2

1979 (semi-final) St Helens 7 Wakefield 9

(at Headingley, Leeds)

1975 (round two) Wakefield 13 St Helens 9

1966 (round one) Wakefield 0 St Helens 10

1960 (round one St Helens 10 Wakefield 15

1920 (round one) St Helens 2 Wakefield 2

1920 (round one, replay) Wakefield 2 St Helens 2

1920 (round one, second replay) St Helens 3 Wakefield 12

(at Headingley, Leeds)