Record TV audience watched St Helens claim Super League title

The 2019 Betfred Super League Grand Final set a new Super League record for live TV audience since the competition's inception in 1996.



The number of people who watched the title decider between St Helens and Salford Red Devils live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena was 43% higher than the figure for the same game in 2018 between Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors.

The new record follows a significant upward curve in live TV audiences over the last 10 weeks of the season which included the final day relegation battle and Top Five Play-Offs - which had seen a 11% growth in live audience compared to the 2018 season.

Salford's Semi Final victory over Wigan to reach the Grand Final had been the number one ranked game of the season until the Saints-Salford clash set the new record.

Robert Elstone, CEO of Super League, said: "This is significant news for Super League, and news we are obviously delighted with.

"The Grand Final on Saturday has been labelled as ‘one of the very best’ and it is fantastic to confirm that a record live TV audience has witnessed our showpiece event.

"Congratulations to Salford Red Devils, and our new champions St Helens, on delivering such a compelling match, and to Sky Sports for producing a superb programme which encapsulated the best of Super League both on and off the field."

Rob Webster, Managing Director of Sky Sports, said: "We've enjoyed being able to produce and cover a thrilling season of Super League capped by a fantastic final at Old Trafford.

"For the first time we also showed the Women's Grand Final live on Sky Sports making it an amazing weekend for the sport in every way. Our customers were hooked until the final whistle on a terrific season."