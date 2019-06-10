Reaction to London's golden point victory over Saints

London Broncos chief Danny Ward was thrilled after seeing the bottom club in the Betfred Super League score a dramatic 23-22 win over leaders St Helens.



Morgan Smith's golden point drop-goal set up the shock of the season as the hosts hit back from an early 12-0 deficit to sink Saints in Ealing.

Broncos head coach Ward said afterwards: "It was a nerve-wracking game but it was outstanding. I think the performances from the boys was the most pleasing.

"We always talking about needing 17 blokes working hard for each other and hitting eights and nines out of 10 to compete with some of these teams, so I'm proud of everyone's effort, certainly in defence.

"It was certainly the best win of the season and something to build on going forward.

"Their middle put a lot of heat on ours, so it took us a while to adapt to what they were doing defensively.

"How many times have we seen that in Super League? St Helens are a team that go to the death and you can never write them off, as we've seen many a time."

Ward's opposite number Justin Holbrook was pragmatic in his assessment of the body blow suffered by St Helens, who remain four points clear of Warrington.

He said: "Credit to them (Broncos). We know how hard a team they are and they showed it.

"We've got to be better away from home and we weren't and paid the price in the end.

"We tried hard, too - with the amount of things we did wrong, we could have really struggled but we got it to golden point, so the effort-levels were fantastic from a lot of players.

"It wasn't like we were poor and asking questions about what went wrong. We were right in it to the death.

"I'm disappointed here - not trying to make it light-hearted - but we weren't the better side.

"If we'd have won, it would have just been guts from a side that never gives in."

James Roby and Luke Thompson both went over early for Saints but Ryan Morgan and James Cunningham hit back to level things up at half-time.

Mark Percival nosed St Helens in front before Morgan went over again for the hosts, and then Jay Pitts dotted down to swing the pendulum Broncos' way.

Regan Grace's 79th-minute score sent the game to a golden point, then Smith settled matters.