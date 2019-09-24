Prop Luke Douglas retires as Liam Cooper also leaves St Helens

Scotland international Luke Douglas is to retire at the age of 33, St Helens have announced.



The former Cronulla and Gold Coast prop, who won 10 caps with Scotland, joined Saints on a three-year deal in late 2016 after playing more than 260 games in the NRL going back to 2006.

He made 59 appearances in the Red Vee but spent the entire 2019 season on loan at Leigh.

Saints have also announced the departure of second rower Liam Cooper, 22, who has been on loan to Halfax.

Winger Adam Swift is the other player to leave the Super League leaders, having agreed a deal with Hull in mid-season.