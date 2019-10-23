Paul Crook returns home to join St Helens coaching staff

Life has gone full circle for veteran half-back Paul Crook, the former St Helens Academy youngster is back on familiar territory after being appointed as coach of the reserves at his home-town club next season.



The 33-year-old, who ended his playing career by leading Oldham to promotion to the Championship, said: “After a brilliant Grand Final win, I feel that there is no better way or time to bow out of this part of my career in rugby and move on to the next stage.

“After being offered an opportunity too good to say no to and learn in the best environment possible, I’m looking forward and proud to be going back to the place where my professional career started all those years ago and take up the reserves assistant coaching role at St Helens.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone at Oldham for an amazing two years.

“I’m so grateful to play for such a historic club and that I could contribute to this year's success to get the club back into the Championship where they belong.”

During his playing days the former Parr Community High and Carmel College student also had spells at Widnes, Doncaster, Swinton Lions, Rochdale Hornets and Whitehaven, making more than 200 appearances, scoring 75 tries, 786 goals and 14 drop goals.