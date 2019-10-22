New Zealand police believe they have found the body of former Saints coach Mike McClennan

Police in New Zealand believe they have found the body of former St Helens coach Mike McClennan.



Police spent six days searching for 75-year-old McClennan, who was suffering from advanced dementia, following his disappearance from a care home.



An appeal for help was made by his son Brian McClennan, a former Grand Final-winning coach with Leeds, and on Tuesday New Zealand Police announced they had found a body in dense bush north of Auckland.



A statement said: "Police searching for missing man Mike McClennan have this evening found the body of a man in dense bush near Hatfields Beach.



"While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe it is Mr McClennan. The matter has been referred to the Coroner."



McClennan was a popular figure in St Helens, having coached Saints from 1990-93 and guided them to the Challenge Cup final at Wembley in 1991 and a Premiership win in 1992-3.