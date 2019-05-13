New look Man of Steel awards ceremony - and fans will be invited

The best in Betfred Super League will be celebrated at a new look awards ceremony to be held at The Lowry Theatre, Salford, on October 6.



The event will culminate with the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel being crowned following the season long competition, adjudicated by a panel of 21 former players, including panel chairman Ellery Hanley, former Saints' ace Paul Sculthorpe, Jason Robinson, Jamie Peacock, Garry Schofield and Jonathan Davies.

Along with existing awards, including Top Try Scorer, Top Tackler, Young Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, a number of new awards will be presented on the evening. One new award will include Fans' Player of the Year award, as voted for by Super League fans in the lead up to the event.

For the first time, the end of season awards ceremony will include the unveiling of the 2019 Betfred Super League Dream Team. Players will be selected for the Dream Team based on their performance in the Man of Steel points standing.

Widow of Steve Prescott, Linzi, said: “The work Super League have done this season to revamp the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award is fantastic. It’s great hearing fans and players talk every week about the award which carries Stephen’s name.

''I have no doubt that The Betfred Super League awards will be a great event and a fitting way to celebrate Stephen’s legacy through the on-pitch achievements this season.”

Ellery Hanley added: “I speak on behalf of all the panellists when I say that it has been a huge privilege so far this season to watch amazing athletes on display each week in the Betfred Super League.''

For the first time ever, this will be a ticketed event which will be available exclusively to Super League club fans. Tickets will be available from all Betfred Super League clubs later in the year and fans are encouraged to attend in club colours to represent their team.