New coach Kristian Woolf touches down in St Helens

New Saints' coach Kristian Woolf has just arrived in town and hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Aussie Justin Holbrook who in two and a half years at the Totally Wicked Stadium steered the club to back-to-back League Leaders' Shield successes and the 2019 Betfred Super League title.



Woolf, who finished the NRL season as caretaker boss of Newcastle Knights, will become the eighth Australian to coach the club since the arrival of summer rugby in 1996.

He follows in the footsteps of Shaun McRae, Ian Millward, Daniel Anderson, Mick Potter, Royce Simmons, Nathan Brown and Holbrook, with only Brits Ellery Hanley, Keiron Cunningham and caretaker boss Mike Rush breaking the sequence in that 23-year period.

Woolf, 44, said: ''I'm excited and privileged to become head coach. It is something I've always wanted to do and this is a great opportunity for me.

''St Helens is a great club with amazing history and I am confident we can achieve great things together.''