National Youth Cup clubs warned to make early decision over fixtures

Last Sunday’s programme in the BARLA National Youth Cups was obliterated by Storm Ciara – and grassroots bosses are braced for a repeat.



In an email issued on Wednesday night to clubs, youth and junior cup administrator Jason Woodman warned: “As you might have heard there is another storm on the way this weekend. and, therefore, I am issuing the following advice:

“I am already aware that all games played on Leeds Council pitches are called off.

“If your opposition are travelling a considerable distance and there is some doubt over the fixture going ahead due to conditions, please make a decision early (no later than Friday). This will allow teams to hopefully avoid having to pay the cost.

“If your opposition is local then you can leave the decision to Saturday evening or even Sunday morning.

“If a game is to be called off due to the pitch being unplayable, then this must be done by a referee.”

Woodman added: “If your game is called off, then it must be played the following weekend.

"I am aware the North West Counties U14s and U16s league games kick off the following week.

"Therefore, if you are a club within the NWC, you must get permission from your league fixture secretary to play the game. I will not contact the leagues on your behalf. You must do this.

“The key to all of this is communication.”