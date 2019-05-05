Naiqama and Makinson grab hat-tricks as Saints win at Hull KR

Kevin Naiqama and Tommy Makinson scored hat-tricks as Betfred Super League leaders St Helens shrugged off a poor start to beat Hull KR 42-26 at KCOM Craven Park.

Fijian star Naiqama, who bagged four against Rovers' city rivals Hull FC on Easter Monday, touched down after 17, 37 and 63 minutes.

Tommy Makinson was among the tries at Craven Park. Picture: SWPix

England international Makinson's treble came after 30, 51 and 67 minutes as Saints took their recent points tally to 228 in five games and 154 in three.

But Justin Holbrook's side made hard work of regaining a four-point lead over Warrington at the top of the table.

They trailed 12-0 early on and were only 28-26 in front before Naiqama completed his latest hat-trick. Winger Regan Grace added Saints' eighth try in the last minute, with Jonny Lomax also on the scoresheet while full-back Lachlan Coote finished with five goals.

Rovers, only kept off bottom place by London Broncos, made a dream start as Josh Drinkwater and George Lawler went close before Danny Addy dummied his way over from close range.

Ryan Shaw converted and then raced onto Craig Hall's kick through for the home side's second try. The lanky winger also added the extras to stun a team beaten only once in their first 13 Super League outings.

Even when Naiqama touched down for the first of his three tries, Saints still found it hard to quell Rovers' enthusiasm.

Shaw took his points tally to 10 with a 20th-minute penalty before Holbrook's men rediscovered their form.

Makinson accepted Naiqama's pass to cross on the half-hour before Makinson returned the favour for Naiqama to score his second try. Full-back Coote, back in the side after being rested for the previous week's home win over Catalans, booted his second and third conversions.

Tim Sheens' top-flight strugglers regained their advantage within four minutes of the restart courtesy of Jimmy Keinhorst's try and Shaw's latest goal.

But two tries in two minutes from Lomax and Makinson wrestled back the initiative for the table-topping visitors.

Lomax darted over thanks to Dominique Peyroux's brilliant offload before Makinson spread-eagled the home defence with a thrilling 70-metre solo burst to give the leaders a 28-20 advantage.

Back came the Robins, with winger Will Oakes rewarded for a hard-working display with a try on the hour improved by Shaw.

Saints were definitely rocking until Naiqama, Makinson and finally Welsh flyer Grace scored the tries to complete a 13th league win in 14 games.