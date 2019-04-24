Morgan Knowles to miss Catalans clash after being handed one-match ban

Saints' Welsh international Morgan Knowles has been handed a one-match ban for a Grade B dangerous contact offence committed in Easter Monday's 62-16 hammering of Hull FC at the Total Wicked Stadium and will miss Sunday's home game against Catalans Dragon..



The 22-year-old Cumbrian forward has been an ever-present in 2019, scoring tries against Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants, and it is a blow to lose him ahead of the game against the Dragons - the only Super League club to lower Saints' colours this season.

Head coach Justin Holbrook is also faced with several injury worries as well and will no doubt have to rely on some of his young guns to step into the breach once more.