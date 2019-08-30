Morgan Knowles says St Helens will face a tough challenge against Castleford

Morgan Knowles, who was a central figure in the no-try decision by Robert Hicks in the Saints-Warrington Wolves Coral RL Challenge Cup Final, insists it is now water under the bridge and time to move on.



The 22-year-old Welsh international, who will make his 100th club appearance against Castleford Tigers at the Totally Wicked Stadium tonight (Friday) if named in the final 17, told the club website: "The game can be cruel sometimes but we have to put the Warrington defeat and my early try being ruled out behind us and crack on because there is still a great deal to play for.

''Castleford are a good side and will provide a tough challenge which we need after the disappointment of losing in the cup final.''

Head coach Justin Holbrook said: ''We have played terrific at home this year where we remain unbeaten and face just three games in the regular season before entering the play-offs which are vital to how we end the season.''

The Tigers last won a competitive match at St Helens in December 1992 - a 12-8 Regal Trophy triumph - and head coach Daryl Powell will want to end that embarrassing record.

He insisted: ''We’ve got to forget about that record but if all my players produce top form we’ve got a good chance of turning Saints over.”

Powell added: “I expect St Helens to come after us from the start, just like they did against the Wolves, so we have to put them under intense pressure.

“Generally, we start well but too often not able maintain the pressure needed. We have to be able to do that.''

Win or lose, Saints skipper James Roby will be presented with the League Leaders' Shield at the conclusion of the match.