Morgan Knowles returns to Saints' squad to face Warrington

Morgan Knowles is set to make his first appearance of the season in Thursday's blockbuster against Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell-Jones Stadium.



He is included in Saints' 21-man squad after fully recovering from off-season shoulder surgery, but as expected Lachlan Coote misses out with a suspected MCL injury.

Kyle Amor will also miss the short trip because of injury, but Matty Costello is again included as is Joe Batchelor and youngsters Lewis Dodd and Tom Nisbet.

Squad: Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Jonny Lomax, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Dom Peyroux, LMS, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Joseph Paulo, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Matty Costello, Jack Welsby, Joe Batchelor, Lewis Dodd, Tom Nisbet.

Warrington will be without the suspended Chris Hill who is replaced by Ellis Robson.

Squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Blake Austin, Luther Burrell, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Anthony Gelling, Luis Johnson, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Ellis Robson, Danny Walker.