More youngsters sign up to St Helens Academy squad

Joe Wood, Kallem Rodgers, Kian Naylor, Owen Blackwood and Rio Corkhill are the latest Saints' recruits at Academy level and will be included in the October tour of Australia.



Wood, a big powerful prop, played at Blackbrook and attended St Augustine's School. He has excellent handling skills, and although he missed the early scholarship games due to a knee injury, he performed really well in the later games.

Winger Rodgers played at Orrell St James and attended Rose Bridge Academy. He has been a constant this season, playing in all the scholarship games and has really improved throughout the run of games.

Naylor played for Hindley before moving to Leigh East and attended Hindley High School but missed some scholarship games through injury.

He is a very strong carrying forward who has a good short passing game and is a strong defender.

Blackwood played for Halton Hornets before moving to Blackbrook Royals. He attended St Peter and Paul's School and is a skilful centre who also had the privilege to represent England at U16s level in a Test match against France earlier in the year.

Corkill played for Walney Central and attended St Bernard's School in Barrow. Rio is a versatile youngster who has played in numerous positions throughout this season’s scholarship games and has impressed. He is quick on his feet and possess good handling skills.