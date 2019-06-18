Mixed fortunes for Saints players in Origin battles

Joy and despair was experienced by Saints' players of both sexes as they faced two War of the Roses battles over the weekend.



The delight was shared by St Helens half back Lewis Dodd and his team-mates as Lancashire earned a series-clinching 30-24 victory in the third and deciding Origin Academy fixture of 2019 at the Mobile Rocket Stadium, Wakefield, on Saturday.

The inspirational Dodd landed five goals and scored a try himself and also helped mastermind others for club mates Josh Simm and Matty Foster, Wigan's Ben Holcroft and Jacob Dugdale of Widnes Vikings.

At the same time, it was an unhappy weekend for Lancashire in the 2019 Women’s Super League Origin series against Yorkshire at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday .

They went down 27-20 and as a result lost the series 2-0.

Jodie Cunningham skippered the Red Rose county, which also featured St Helens club colleagues Leah Burke, Naomi Williams, Faye Gaskin, Tara Jones, Chantelle Crowl, Sarah Lovejoy and Zoe Harris.

Burke scored one of her side's four tries, while club mate Faye Gaskin landed two goals.

FANS can watch Saints' Women in their Coral Challenge Cup quarter final derby clash against Wigan Warriors at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday, kick-off noon. Admission is free for members.

I'VE been told that one or two pubs and clubs in St Helens were echoing to the sound of Manfred Manns' smash-hit of the late 1960s, The Mighty Quinn over the weekend as a tribute to

former Saints' full back Adam Quinlan, who scored a sensational late try for Hull KR to help clinch victory over Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Aussie Quinlan, who made only a dozen appearance during his short stay at the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2015, had been given the nod by the Robins' new boss, ex-Wire head coach Tony Smith, after being absent nine months due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury and didn't let down his former club in their quest to end the regular season in pole position.

Local supporters don't need telling that the Wolves' setback is a killer blow to the latter's hopes of claiming top spot by the end of the regular season and unless Saints now hit a really sticky patch, which is unlikely on the evidence of only two league defeats in 18 matches this year, then the League Leaders' Shield will be heading back to the Totally Wicked Stadium once again and far sooner than many anticipated at the beginning of the current campaign.

It might still be 'in-house' and save any delivery charges in sending it back to HQ !