Matty Smith signs for Warrington and could face Saints on Thursday

Warrington Wolves have signed scrum half Matty Smith on loan until the end of the season.

Smith, 32, will join the club with immediate effect for the remainder of the 2019 season on loan from fellow Betfred Super League club Catalans Dragons.

He is a two-time Grand Final winner and also scooped the Lance Todd trophy in the 2013 Challenge Cup Final.

Smith has also represented his country on four occasions and was named in the Dream Team in 2013 and 2014.

The former St Helens and Wigan man has made over 300 career appearances, scoring more than 850 points, and brings vast experience to the squad, providing back-up for Declan Patton and Blake Austin.

Smith said: “Firstly I would like to thank both Catalans and Warrington for sorting the loan deal out very quickly which allows me to do what I love doing and that's playing Rugby League.

“Also after speaking with Steve Price and having been a big admirer of the Warrington club for so long it was a very easy decision for me to come on loan until the end of the year.

“Having worked before with a lot of the staff and playing group I am sure it will be an easy transition.”

Smith will be eligible for selection against his former club St Helens this Thursday