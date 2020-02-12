Mark Percival injury blow for St Helens

It never rains but it pours! Saints have enough injury worries on their plate without losing centre Mark Percival for Sunday's trip to Hull FC and seemingly the prestigious World Club Challenge against Aussie champions Sydney Roosters the following weekend.



The England international suffered a shoulder and sternum injury in last week's 19-0 defeat at Warrington Wolves and is expected to be absent for a number of weeks.

New head coach Kristian Woolf must feel that he has walked under a ladder but injuries in Rugby League are part and parcel of the sport and it's a case of getting on the best you can.

At this moment in time Alex Walmsley, who suffered a calf injury in Thursday's game at the Halliwell-Jones Stadium, has not yet been ruled out of the trip to Humberside and with an extra couple of days to prove his fitness due to a Sunday fixture Saints are hoping he will recover in time to be selected.

On the plus side, Woolf is expecting winger Tommy Makinson back after missing the opening two fixtures.

Saints Reserves fixture against Castleford Tigers at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Thursday has been cancelled due to pitch conditions. No other venue is available.