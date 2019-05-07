Man of Steel voting for round 14 revealed

Warrington Wolves half back Blake Austin is the first player to reach 20 points in the battle for the end-of-season Steve Prescott Man of Steel award following votes from round 14 of Super League.



The Aussie picked up two points for his performance in the club's 26-14 win at Castleford.

He leads Wakefield Trinity's David Fifita by two point and is five head of Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils) and team-mate Stefan Ratchford.

Saints' skipper James Roby is next on 14 points and trailing behind him are club colleagues Lachlan Coote (12) and Jonny Lomax (9)

ROUND !4 PANEL VOTES

Wigan Warriors v London Broncos

3pts: Jake Shorrocks

2pts: Luke Yates

1pt: Joe Greenwood

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

3pts: Stefan Ratchford

2pts: Blake Austin

1pt: Liam Watts

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

3pts: Robert Lui

2pts: Adam Walker

1pt: Lee Mossop

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

3pts: Brayden Wiliame

2pts: Sam Tomkins

1pt: Mickael Goudemand

Hull KR v St Helens

3pts: Kevin Naiqama

2pts: Theo Fages

1pt: Alex Walmsley

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

3pts: David Fifita

2pts: Ryan Hampshire

1pt: Ben Reynolds

CURRENT TOP 10

Blake Austin (20 pts)

David Fifita (18)

Jackson Hastings (15)

Stefan Ratchford (15)

James Roby (14)

Liam Watts (13 )

Marc Sneyd (12)

Lachlan Coote (12)

Danny Brough (11

Jonny Lomax (9)