Man of Steel voting for round 14 revealed

Warrington Wolves half back Blake Austin is the first player to reach 20 points in the battle for the end-of-season Steve Prescott Man of Steel award following votes from round 14 of Super League.
The Aussie picked up two points for his performance in the club's 26-14 win at Castleford.
He leads Wakefield Trinity's David Fifita by two point and is five head of Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils) and team-mate Stefan Ratchford.
Saints' skipper James Roby is next on 14 points and trailing behind him are club colleagues Lachlan Coote (12) and Jonny Lomax (9)
ROUND !4 PANEL VOTES
Wigan Warriors v London Broncos
3pts: Jake Shorrocks
2pts: Luke Yates
1pt: Joe Greenwood
Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves
3pts: Stefan Ratchford
2pts: Blake Austin
1pt: Liam Watts
Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos
3pts: Robert Lui
2pts: Adam Walker
1pt: Lee Mossop
Hull FC v Catalans Dragons
3pts: Brayden Wiliame
2pts: Sam Tomkins
1pt: Mickael Goudemand
Hull KR v St Helens
3pts: Kevin Naiqama
2pts: Theo Fages
1pt: Alex Walmsley
Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity
3pts: David Fifita
2pts: Ryan Hampshire
1pt: Ben Reynolds
CURRENT TOP 10
Blake Austin (20 pts)
David Fifita (18)
Jackson Hastings (15)
Stefan Ratchford (15)
James Roby (14)
Liam Watts (13 )
Marc Sneyd (12)
Lachlan Coote (12)
Danny Brough (11
Jonny Lomax (9)