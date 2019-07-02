Man of Steel round 20 voting revealed

The ruthlessly efficient manner in which Saints snuffed out the threat of Warrington's on-song stand-off Blake Austin in Friday night's top of the table clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium was reflected in the votes cast during round 20 of the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.
Aussie-born Austin, who leads the field with 25 points, was conspicuous by his absence when the latest set were released last night (Monday), having to play second fiddle to Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley and Tommy Makinson.
It also allowed Salford's Jackson Hastings to move to within three points of the Wolves' star. despite finishing on the losing side at Wigan .
Three Saints' players, Lomax, Coote and skipper James Roby, are all in the top 10, but regarded as outsiders in the race for the Man of Steel accolade.
LATEST VOTING
Hull KR v Hull FC
3pts – Matt Parcell
2pts – Mose Masoe
1pt – Danny Houghton
Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants
3pts – Tyler Randell
2pts – Ryan Hampshire
1pt – Jacob Miller
Warrington Wolves v St Helens
3pts – Jonny Lomax
2pts – Alex Walmsley
1pt – Tommy Makinson
Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils
3pts – George Williams
2pts – Liam Marshall
1pt – Jackson Hastings
Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons
3pts – Adam Cuthbertson
2pts – Sam Tomkins
1pt – Konrad Hurrell
Castleford Tigers v London Broncos
3pts – Mike Mcmeeken
2pts – Jordan Rankin
1pt – Adam Milner
CURRENT TOP 10
Blake Austin (25 pts)
Jackson Hastings (22 pts)
David Fifita (18 pts)
Liam Watts (17 pts)
Stefan Ratchford (15 pts)
Daryl Clark (15 pts)
Lachlan Coote (15 pts)
Albert Kelly (14 pts)
Jonny Lomax (14 pts)
James Roby (14 pts)