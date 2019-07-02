Man of Steel round 20 voting revealed

The ruthlessly efficient manner in which Saints snuffed out the threat of Warrington's on-song stand-off Blake Austin in Friday night's top of the table clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium was reflected in the votes cast during round 20 of the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.



Aussie-born Austin, who leads the field with 25 points, was conspicuous by his absence when the latest set were released last night (Monday), having to play second fiddle to Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley and Tommy Makinson.

It also allowed Salford's Jackson Hastings to move to within three points of the Wolves' star. despite finishing on the losing side at Wigan .

Three Saints' players, Lomax, Coote and skipper James Roby, are all in the top 10, but regarded as outsiders in the race for the Man of Steel accolade.

LATEST VOTING

Hull KR v Hull FC

3pts – Matt Parcell

2pts – Mose Masoe

1pt – Danny Houghton

Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants

3pts – Tyler Randell

2pts – Ryan Hampshire

1pt – Jacob Miller

Warrington Wolves v St Helens

3pts – Jonny Lomax

2pts – Alex Walmsley

1pt – Tommy Makinson

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

3pts – George Williams

2pts – Liam Marshall

1pt – Jackson Hastings

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

3pts – Adam Cuthbertson

2pts – Sam Tomkins

1pt – Konrad Hurrell

Castleford Tigers v London Broncos

3pts – Mike Mcmeeken

2pts – Jordan Rankin

1pt – Adam Milner

CURRENT TOP 10

Blake Austin (25 pts)

Jackson Hastings (22 pts)

David Fifita (18 pts)

Liam Watts (17 pts)

Stefan Ratchford (15 pts)

Daryl Clark (15 pts)

Lachlan Coote (15 pts)

Albert Kelly (14 pts)

Jonny Lomax (14 pts)

James Roby (14 pts)

