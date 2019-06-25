Man of Steel round 19 voting revealed

Catch me if you can! That's the message from Warrington Wolves' Blake Austin, who is a commanding leader in the race to win the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.
The Wolves stand-off has picked up a total of 25 votes so far this year and is favourite to lift one of the premier individual prizes during his first Betfred Super League season, unless he suffers a lapse in form, or has the misfortune to pick up a bad injury.
Salford's Jackson Hastings is his nearest challenger on 21 but coming up on the rails and in joint fifth place on 15 points is St Helens' in-form full back Lachlan Coote
The panel votes from round 19 were:
London Broncos v Hull KR
3pts – Jordan Abdull
2pts – Morgan Smith
1pt – Kieran Dixon
Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors
3pts – Sean O’Loughlin
2pts – Zak Hardaker
1pt – George Williams
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
3pts – Tommy Makinson
2pts – Jonny Lomax
1pt – Lachlan Coote
Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity
3pts – Daryl Clark
2pts – Josh Charnley
1pt – Blake Austin
Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers
3pts – Jackson Hastings
2pts – Robert Lui
1pt – Krisnan Inu
Catalans Dragons v Hull FC
3pts – Josh Griffin
2pts – Jake Connor
1pt – Samisoni Langi
CURRENT TOP 10
Blake Austin (25 pts)
Jackson Hastings (21 pts)
David Fifita (18 pts)
Liam Watts (17 pts)
Stefan Ratchford (15 pts)
Daryl Clark (15 pts)
Lachlan Coote (15 pts)
Albert Kelly (14 pts)
James Roby (14 pts)
Jordan Abdull (14 pts)