Man of Steel round 19 voting revealed

Catch me if you can! That's the message from Warrington Wolves' Blake Austin, who is a commanding leader in the race to win the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.



The Wolves stand-off has picked up a total of 25 votes so far this year and is favourite to lift one of the premier individual prizes during his first Betfred Super League season, unless he suffers a lapse in form, or has the misfortune to pick up a bad injury.

Salford's Jackson Hastings is his nearest challenger on 21 but coming up on the rails and in joint fifth place on 15 points is St Helens' in-form full back Lachlan Coote

The panel votes from round 19 were:

London Broncos v Hull KR

3pts – Jordan Abdull

2pts – Morgan Smith

1pt – Kieran Dixon

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors

3pts – Sean O’Loughlin

2pts – Zak Hardaker

1pt – George Williams

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

3pts – Tommy Makinson

2pts – Jonny Lomax

1pt – Lachlan Coote

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity

3pts – Daryl Clark

2pts – Josh Charnley

1pt – Blake Austin

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers

3pts – Jackson Hastings

2pts – Robert Lui

1pt – Krisnan Inu

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

3pts – Josh Griffin

2pts – Jake Connor

1pt – Samisoni Langi

CURRENT TOP 10

Blake Austin (25 pts)

Jackson Hastings (21 pts)

David Fifita (18 pts)

Liam Watts (17 pts)

Stefan Ratchford (15 pts)

Daryl Clark (15 pts)

Lachlan Coote (15 pts)

Albert Kelly (14 pts)

James Roby (14 pts)

Jordan Abdull (14 pts)

