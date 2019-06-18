Man of Steel round 18 voting revealed

Salford's Jackson Hastings is the only player to make any serious in-roads into the battle to topple Blake Austin of Warrington Wolves from pole position following round 18 votes in the on-going race for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.
Stand-off Austin failed to register a single vote in the Wire's out-of-the-blue 16-14 defeat at Hull KR on Saturday afternoon - a team display which head coach Steve Price described later as 'complacent.'
It enabled Hastings to close the gap to six points after he claimed a maximum three points from the Red Devils' 44-20 home victory over Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.
St Helens prop Alex Walmsley moved into the top 10 for the first time with a three-point performance in the club's 38-2 home success over the Huddersfield Giants and stands two adrift of team-mate Lachlan Coote and skipper James Roby who is recovering from groin surgery and unable to affect the voting.
Second-in-the-table David Fifita of Wakefield is in a similar situation and has remained on 18 points during the last few weeks.
LATEST VOTING
Castleford Tigers v Hull FC
3pts – Albert Kelly
2pts – Ratu Naulago
1pt – Marc Sneyd
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors
3pts – Trent Merrin
2pts – Sam Powell
1pt – Brad Dwyer
St Helens v Huddersfield Giants
3pts – Alex Walmsley
2pts – Theo Fages
1pt – Luke Thompson
Hull KR v Warrington Wolves
3pts – Adam Quinlan
2pts – Mitch Garbutt
1pt – Toby King
Catalans Dragons v London Broncos
3pts – Jordan Abdull
2pts – Fouad Yaha
1pt – Kieran Dixon
Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity
3pts – Jackson Hastings
2pts – Robert Lui
1pt – Josh Jones
CURRENT TOP 10
Blake Austin - Warrington Wolves (24 pts).
David Fifita - Wakefield Trinity (18 pts).
Jackson Hastings - Salford Red Devils (18 pts).
Liam Watts - Castleford Tigers (17 pts).
Stefan Ratchford - Warrington Wolves (15 pts).
Albert Kelly - Hull FC (14 pts).
James Roby - St Helens (14 pts).
Marc Sneyd - Hull FC (14 pts).
Lachlan Coote - St Helens (14 pts).
Alex Walmsley - St Helens (12 pts).