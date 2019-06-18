Man of Steel round 18 voting revealed

Salford's Jackson Hastings is the only player to make any serious in-roads into the battle to topple Blake Austin of Warrington Wolves from pole position following round 18 votes in the on-going race for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

Stand-off Austin failed to register a single vote in the Wire's out-of-the-blue 16-14 defeat at Hull KR on Saturday afternoon - a team display which head coach Steve Price described later as 'complacent.'

It enabled Hastings to close the gap to six points after he claimed a maximum three points from the Red Devils' 44-20 home victory over Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

St Helens prop Alex Walmsley moved into the top 10 for the first time with a three-point performance in the club's 38-2 home success over the Huddersfield Giants and stands two adrift of team-mate Lachlan Coote and skipper James Roby who is recovering from groin surgery and unable to affect the voting.

Second-in-the-table David Fifita of Wakefield is in a similar situation and has remained on 18 points during the last few weeks.

LATEST VOTING

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

3pts – Albert Kelly

2pts – Ratu Naulago

1pt – Marc Sneyd

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

3pts – Trent Merrin

2pts – Sam Powell

1pt – Brad Dwyer

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

3pts – Alex Walmsley

2pts – Theo Fages

1pt – Luke Thompson

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves

3pts – Adam Quinlan

2pts – Mitch Garbutt

1pt – Toby King

Catalans Dragons v London Broncos

3pts – Jordan Abdull

2pts – Fouad Yaha

1pt – Kieran Dixon

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity

3pts – Jackson Hastings

2pts – Robert Lui

1pt – Josh Jones

CURRENT TOP 10

Blake Austin - Warrington Wolves (24 pts).

David Fifita - Wakefield Trinity (18 pts).

Jackson Hastings - Salford Red Devils (18 pts).

Liam Watts - Castleford Tigers (17 pts).

Stefan Ratchford - Warrington Wolves (15 pts).

Albert Kelly - Hull FC (14 pts).

James Roby - St Helens (14 pts).

Marc Sneyd - Hull FC (14 pts).

Lachlan Coote - St Helens (14 pts).

Alex Walmsley - St Helens (12 pts).