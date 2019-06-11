Man of Steel round 17 voting revealed

Aussie Blake Austin is inching further ahead of his nearest rivals in the race for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award after 17 rounds of voting.



The Warrington half back picked up a maximum three point in Saturday's 34-4 home win over the Catalans Dragons, taking his table-topping total to 24 and continuing his remarkable spell of consistency.

Wakefield's David Fifita (currently out injured) is second with 18 and followed by Castleford's Liam Watts on 17 and St Helens' Lachlan Coote, who was rested for Sunday's match at London, one point further adrift.

Team-mate James Roby, who led the field early doors, is in seventh spot but will now lose ground after head coach Justin Holbrook revealed at the weekend that his skipper is to undergo groin surgery which will keep him out of action for at least four weeks and obviously no chance of picking up any points.

LATEST VOTING

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

3pts – Harry Newman

2pts – Kelepi Tanginoa

1pt – Tui Lolohea

London Broncos v St Helens

3pts – Ryan Morgan

2pts – James Cunningham

1pt – Morgan Smith

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

3pts – Craig Hall

2pts – Dan Sarginson

1pt – Sam Powell

Hull FC v Salford Red Devils

3pts – Albert Kelly

2pts – Danny Houghton

1pt – Joe Westerman

Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants

3pts – Lee Gaskell

2pts – Liam Watts

1pt – Peter Mata’utia

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

3pts – Blake Austin

2pts – Daryl Clark

1pt – Sam Tomkins

Current Top 10 – Steve Prescott Man of Steel

Blake Austin (24 pts)

David Fifita (18 pts)

Liam Watts (17 pts)

Lachlan Coote (16 pts)

Jackson Hastings (15 pts)

Stefan Ratchford (15 pts)

James Roby (14 pts)

Marc Sneyd (13 pts)

Daryl Clark (12 pts)

Lee Gaskell (11 pts)