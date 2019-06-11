Man of Steel round 17 voting revealed

Aussie Blake Austin is inching further ahead of his nearest rivals in the race for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award after 17 rounds of voting.
The Warrington half back picked up a maximum three point in Saturday's 34-4 home win over the Catalans Dragons, taking his table-topping total to 24 and continuing his remarkable spell of consistency.
Wakefield's David Fifita (currently out injured) is second with 18 and followed by Castleford's Liam Watts on 17 and St Helens' Lachlan Coote, who was rested for Sunday's match at London, one point further adrift.
Team-mate James Roby, who led the field early doors, is in seventh spot but will now lose ground after head coach Justin Holbrook revealed at the weekend that his skipper is to undergo groin surgery which will keep him out of action for at least four weeks and obviously no chance of picking up any points.
LATEST VOTING
Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos
3pts – Harry Newman
2pts – Kelepi Tanginoa
1pt – Tui Lolohea
London Broncos v St Helens
3pts – Ryan Morgan
2pts – James Cunningham
1pt – Morgan Smith
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors
3pts – Craig Hall
2pts – Dan Sarginson
1pt – Sam Powell
Hull FC v Salford Red Devils
3pts – Albert Kelly
2pts – Danny Houghton
1pt – Joe Westerman
Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants
3pts – Lee Gaskell
2pts – Liam Watts
1pt – Peter Mata’utia
Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons
3pts – Blake Austin
2pts – Daryl Clark
1pt – Sam Tomkins
Current Top 10 – Steve Prescott Man of Steel
Blake Austin (24 pts)
David Fifita (18 pts)
Liam Watts (17 pts)
Lachlan Coote (16 pts)
Jackson Hastings (15 pts)
Stefan Ratchford (15 pts)
James Roby (14 pts)
Marc Sneyd (13 pts)
Daryl Clark (12 pts)
Lee Gaskell (11 pts)