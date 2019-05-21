Man of Steel round 15 voting revealed

Lachlan Coote is coming up on the rails in the race for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award
The Saints' full back, who picked up two points in round 15 of the Betfred Super League for his performance in the 32-30 win over Salford Red Devils on Friday, is one of the current 'form horses' of the competition and is only six points behind leader Blake Austin of Warrington Wolves.
It's the same number as his club skipper, James Roby, who led the field earlier in the season, but since has lost ground due to missing one or two matches as a result of niggling injuries and not in a position to add to his tally of 14.
PANELS LATEST VOTES
Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers
3pts - Jacob Trueman
2pts - Liam Watts
1pt - Jesse Sene-Lefao
Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR
3pts - Jake Wardle
2pts - Lee Gaskell
1pt - Darnell McIntosh
St Helens v Salford Red Devils
3pts - Alex Walmsley
2pts - Lachlan Coote
1pt - Niall Evalds
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC
3pts - Jamie Shaul
2pts - Albert Kelly
1pt - Marc Sneyd
Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors
3pts - Michael McIlorum
2pts - Sam Kasiano
1pt - Remi Casty
London Broncos v Wakefield Trinity
3pts - Jordan Abdull
2pts - Jay Pitts
1pt - James Cunningham
CURRENT TOP 10
Blake Austin (20 pts)
David Fifita (18 pts)
Jackson Hastings (15 pts)
Stefan Ratchford (15 pts)
Liam Watts (15 pts)
James Roby (14 pts)
Lachlan Coote (14 pts)
Marc Sneyd (13 pts)
Danny Brough (11 pts)
Jamie Shaul (10 pts)