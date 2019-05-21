Man of Steel round 15 voting revealed

Lachlan Coote is coming up on the rails in the race for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award

The Saints' full back, who picked up two points in round 15 of the Betfred Super League for his performance in the 32-30 win over Salford Red Devils on Friday, is one of the current 'form horses' of the competition and is only six points behind leader Blake Austin of Warrington Wolves.

It's the same number as his club skipper, James Roby, who led the field earlier in the season, but since has lost ground due to missing one or two matches as a result of niggling injuries and not in a position to add to his tally of 14.

PANELS LATEST VOTES

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

3pts - Jacob Trueman

2pts - Liam Watts

1pt - Jesse Sene-Lefao

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

3pts - Jake Wardle

2pts - Lee Gaskell

1pt - Darnell McIntosh

St Helens v Salford Red Devils

3pts - Alex Walmsley

2pts - Lachlan Coote

1pt - Niall Evalds

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

3pts - Jamie Shaul

2pts - Albert Kelly

1pt - Marc Sneyd

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors

3pts - Michael McIlorum

2pts - Sam Kasiano

1pt - Remi Casty

London Broncos v Wakefield Trinity

3pts - Jordan Abdull

2pts - Jay Pitts

1pt - James Cunningham

CURRENT TOP 10

Blake Austin (20 pts)

David Fifita (18 pts)

Jackson Hastings (15 pts)

Stefan Ratchford (15 pts)

Liam Watts (15 pts)

James Roby (14 pts)

Lachlan Coote (14 pts)

Marc Sneyd (13 pts)

Danny Brough (11 pts)

Jamie Shaul (10 pts)