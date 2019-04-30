Man of Steel round 13 voting revealed

Warrington's Blake Austin is setting a blistering pace in a race to land the end-of-season Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

The half back tops the points table after 13 rounds of Super League and will take some shifting on current form.

Austin has 18 points - three more than Salford's Jackson Hastings and David Fifita (Wakefield).

Saints skipper James Roby, who topped the table during the early part of the season, lies fourth with 14 points but like team-mates Lachlan Coote (12) and Jonny Lomax (9) didn't feature in the win over the Catalans Dragon at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday and no chance of closing the gap at the top.

Round 13 voting

Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

3pts: Sam Powell

2pts: Sean O’Loughlin

1pt: Liam Watts

London Broncos v Salford Red Devils

3pts: Jackson Hastings

2pts: Josh Jones

1pt: Luke Yates

Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity

3pts: Albert Kelly

2pts: David Fifita

1pt: Danny Houghton

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR

3pts: Richie Myler

2pts: Matt Parcell

1pt: Brad Dwyer

St Helens v Catalans Dragons

3pts: Danny Richardson

2pts: Aaron Smith

1pt: Jack Welsby

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants

3pts: Blake Austin

2pts: Chris Hill

1pt: Daryl Clark

CURENT TOP 10

Blake Austin (18 pts)

David Fifita (15 pts)

Jackson Hastings (15 pts)

James Roby (14 pts)

Liam Watts (12 pts)

Stefan Ratchford (12 pts)

Marc Sneyd (12 pts)

Lachlan Coote (12 pts)

Danny Brough (11 pts)

Jonny Lomax (9 pts)