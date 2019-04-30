Man of Steel round 13 voting revealed

Warrington's Blake Austin is setting a blistering pace in a race to land the end-of-season Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.
The half back tops the points table after 13 rounds of Super League and will take some shifting on current form.
Austin has 18 points - three more than Salford's Jackson Hastings and David Fifita (Wakefield).
Saints skipper James Roby, who topped the table during the early part of the season, lies fourth with 14 points but like team-mates Lachlan Coote (12) and Jonny Lomax (9) didn't feature in the win over the Catalans Dragon at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday and no chance of closing the gap at the top.
Round 13 voting
Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers
3pts: Sam Powell
2pts: Sean O’Loughlin
1pt: Liam Watts
London Broncos v Salford Red Devils
3pts: Jackson Hastings
2pts: Josh Jones
1pt: Luke Yates
Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity
3pts: Albert Kelly
2pts: David Fifita
1pt: Danny Houghton
Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR
3pts: Richie Myler
2pts: Matt Parcell
1pt: Brad Dwyer
St Helens v Catalans Dragons
3pts: Danny Richardson
2pts: Aaron Smith
1pt: Jack Welsby
Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants
3pts: Blake Austin
2pts: Chris Hill
1pt: Daryl Clark
CURENT TOP 10
Blake Austin (18 pts)
David Fifita (15 pts)
Jackson Hastings (15 pts)
James Roby (14 pts)
Liam Watts (12 pts)
Stefan Ratchford (12 pts)
Marc Sneyd (12 pts)
Lachlan Coote (12 pts)
Danny Brough (11 pts)
Jonny Lomax (9 pts)