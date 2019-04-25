Man of Steel points from Easter Monday games revealed

Blake Austin returns to the top of the Steve Prescott Man of Steel standings after picking up three-points in Warrington’s convincing win over KR on Easter Monday.
The Aussie half back scored a try, assisted two, made nine tackle busts, 134 metres, and three clean breaks.
Austin currently boasts 15 points - one more than St Helens captain James Roby and two in front of Wakefield Trinity's David Fifita
Hull KR v Warrington Wolves
3pts: Blake Austin
2pts: Stefan Ratchford
1pt: Sitaleki Akauola
Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors
3pts: Jackson Hastings
2pts: Joe Greenwood
1pt: Adam Walker
St Helens v Hull FC
3pts: Jonny Lomax
2pts: Kevin Naiqama
1pt: Lachlan Coote
Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos
3pts: Lee Kershaw
2pts: Ryan Hampshire
1pt: Ben Jones-Bishop
Huddersfield Giants v London Broncos
3pts: Jermaine McGillvary
2pts: James Cunningham
1pt: Rhys Williams
Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers
3pts: Sam Tomkins
2pts: Tony Gigot
1pt: Greg Bird
CURRENT TOP 12
Blake Austin (15 pts)
*James Roby (14 pts)
David Fifita (13 pts)
Jackson Hastings (12 pts)
Stefan Ratchford (12 pts)
Marc Sneyd (12 pts)
*Lachlan Coote (12 pts)
Liam Watts (11 pts)
Danny Brough (11 pts)
*Jonny Lomax (9 pts)
Paul McShane (9 pts)
*Luke Thompson (8 pts)
*Denotes Saints players