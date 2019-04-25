Man of Steel points from Easter Monday games revealed

Jonny Lomax and Kevin Naiqama among the Man of Steel points from the win over Hull FC
Jonny Lomax and Kevin Naiqama among the Man of Steel points from the win over Hull FC
Share this article

Blake Austin returns to the top of the Steve Prescott Man of Steel standings after picking up three-points in Warrington’s convincing win over KR on Easter Monday.


The Aussie half back scored a try, assisted two, made nine tackle busts, 134 metres, and three clean breaks.

Austin currently boasts 15 points - one more than St Helens captain James Roby and two in front of Wakefield Trinity's David Fifita

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves

3pts: Blake Austin

2pts: Stefan Ratchford

1pt: Sitaleki Akauola

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

3pts: Jackson Hastings

2pts: Joe Greenwood

1pt: Adam Walker

St Helens v Hull FC

3pts: Jonny Lomax

2pts: Kevin Naiqama

1pt: Lachlan Coote

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

3pts: Lee Kershaw

2pts: Ryan Hampshire

1pt: Ben Jones-Bishop

Huddersfield Giants v London Broncos

3pts: Jermaine McGillvary

2pts: James Cunningham

1pt: Rhys Williams

Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

3pts: Sam Tomkins

2pts: Tony Gigot

1pt: Greg Bird

CURRENT TOP 12

Blake Austin (15 pts)

*James Roby (14 pts)

David Fifita (13 pts)

Jackson Hastings (12 pts)

Stefan Ratchford (12 pts)

Marc Sneyd (12 pts)

*Lachlan Coote (12 pts)

Liam Watts (11 pts)

Danny Brough (11 pts)

*Jonny Lomax (9 pts)

Paul McShane (9 pts)

*Luke Thompson (8 pts)

*Denotes Saints players