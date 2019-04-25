Man of Steel points from Easter Monday games revealed

Blake Austin returns to the top of the Steve Prescott Man of Steel standings after picking up three-points in Warrington’s convincing win over KR on Easter Monday.



The Aussie half back scored a try, assisted two, made nine tackle busts, 134 metres, and three clean breaks.

Austin currently boasts 15 points - one more than St Helens captain James Roby and two in front of Wakefield Trinity's David Fifita

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves

3pts: Blake Austin

2pts: Stefan Ratchford

1pt: Sitaleki Akauola

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

3pts: Jackson Hastings

2pts: Joe Greenwood

1pt: Adam Walker

St Helens v Hull FC

3pts: Jonny Lomax

2pts: Kevin Naiqama

1pt: Lachlan Coote

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

3pts: Lee Kershaw

2pts: Ryan Hampshire

1pt: Ben Jones-Bishop

Huddersfield Giants v London Broncos

3pts: Jermaine McGillvary

2pts: James Cunningham

1pt: Rhys Williams

Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

3pts: Sam Tomkins

2pts: Tony Gigot

1pt: Greg Bird

CURRENT TOP 12

Blake Austin (15 pts)

*James Roby (14 pts)

David Fifita (13 pts)

Jackson Hastings (12 pts)

Stefan Ratchford (12 pts)

Marc Sneyd (12 pts)

*Lachlan Coote (12 pts)

Liam Watts (11 pts)

Danny Brough (11 pts)

*Jonny Lomax (9 pts)

Paul McShane (9 pts)

*Luke Thompson (8 pts)

*Denotes Saints players