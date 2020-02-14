Makinson, Walmsley, Knowles and Amor all in St Helens squad to face Hull FC

Tommy Makinson,, Alex Walmsley and Kyle Amor are all named in Saints' 21-man for the trip to Hull FC on Sunday while Morgan Knowles is also included again and will hope to start.



Both Makinson and Knowles had off-season shoulder surgery and have been working hard in pre-season and the early rounds to be fit and both return at a timely time for Saints after Mark Percival was ruled out for several months.

Walmsley was also forced to miss the defeat to Warrington last week as he pulled up in the warm-up with a calf

Squad: 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Dom Peyroux, 13. LMS, 14. Morgan Knowles, 15. Matty Lees, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Jack Ashworth, 18. Joseph Paulo, 19. Aaron Smith, 20. James Bentley, 21, Matty Costello, 22. Jack Welsby, 27. Lewis Dodd, 30. Tom Nisbet.

Hull boss Lee Radford has made made four changes to the 21-man squad that was named in the build-up to face the Robins last Friday at the KCOM Stadium, with Chris Satae and Albert Kelly dropping out through suspension.

Meanwhile, Bureta Faraimo and Andre Savelio both drop out through knocks picked up in the derby victory, while Manu Ma’u and Joe Cator remain sidelined by injury,

Hull are boosted by the return of veteran forward Gareth Ellis, who comes into the squad alongside youngsters Kieran Buchanan, Connor Wynne and Charlie Patterson Lund.

Squad: 1. Jamie Shaul. 3. Carlos Tuimavave. 4. Josh Griffin. 5. Adam Swift. 6. Jake Connor. 7. Marc Sneyd. 8. Scott Taylor. 9. Danny Houghton. 11. Josh Jones. 13. Ligi Sao, 16. Jordan Johnstone, 19. Masi Matongo, 20. Brad Fash, 21. Jordan Lane, 22. Josh Bowden, 24. Mahe Fonua, 25. Connor Wynne, 26. Kieran Buchanan, 29. Gareth Ellis, 33. Ratu Naulago, -. Charlie Patterson Lund.