Make your bid in St Helens World Club challenge warm-up shirt auction for Mose Masoe

An auction of 2020 World Club Challenge player-worn warm-up shirts is now live.



The shirts were worn during the warm up of the 2020 Betfred World Club Challenge and are signed by the individual player who wore them.

The shirts were produced in a very small quantity and cannot be purchased as a retail product, so make a bid to have the chance of grabbing one of them.

They display Mose Masoe’s name and number and all funds raised from the auction will go to Mose and his family.

Hull KR also have half of the Roosters squad shirts for their own auction..

Bids can be submitted by emailing your bid amount, the shirt which you wish to bid on and your name and contact details to – keepmeupdated@saintsrlfc.com. Bids with incomplete contact information cannot be accepted.

Shirt bids will be updated at intervals throughout the bidding period. The closing date for bids is 5pm, Monday, March 2, only bids submitted before this time will be considered.

All current bids are detailed below, please be aware that with any tied bids, the bid placed earlier will be the winning bid, any bids received after 5pm on the closing date, cannot be included. Winners will be informed via email of their winning bid.

Shirts available to bid on:

Latest published bid only is displayed below, please note bids must be submitted in denominations of £5, tied bids will be decided on the earliest bid received being given preference.

St Helens

Jack Welsby – £100

Matty Costello – £50

Kevin Naiqama – £100

James Bentley – £50

Tommy Makinson – £100

Jonny Lomax – £50

Theo Fages – £150

Luke Thompson – £60

James Roby – £100

Alex Walmsley – £95

Zeb Taia – £50

Dominique Peyroux – £70

Morgan Knowles – £55

Joseph Paulo – £50

Matty Lees – £100

LMS – £100

Aaron Smith – £50

Sydney Roosters

James Tedesco – £200

Joseph Manu – £50

Daniel Tupou – £50

Victor Radley – £50

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – £100

Kyle Flanagan – £80

Brett Morris – £50

Siosiua Taukeiaho – £50