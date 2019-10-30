Magnificent seven St Helens players in England women's squad to tour Papua New Guinea

Salute Saints' Magnificent Seven!



Naomi Williams, Leah Burke, Chantelle Crowl, Jodie Cunningham, Faye Gaskin, Tara Jones, and skipper Emily Rudge are all in Craig Richards England Women's squad for the history-making tour of Papua New Guinea which features matches in Goroka on Saturday, November 9, and in Port Moresby on Saturday, November 16.

Coach Richards said: “It is going to be a fantastic experience for everyone involved and it will be a great test for the girls.

“We came up against the Orchids in the Downer World Cup Nines and they were extremely physical and promoted the ball well, so we know to expect two tough games.

“It’s brilliant that we’ve been given the chance to compete in the Nines and now have the opportunity to travel to the southern hemisphere as part of this ground-breaking tour.

"Regular high-quality international fixtures will only help the girls develop as we continue on the road to the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.”

Skipper Rudge said: “We are all extremely excited for what will be a historic tour, not only for England Women but also for international Women’s Rugby League as a whole.

“Following on from the success of the World Cup Nines and the announcements being made by the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, it really is a special time for Women’s Rugby League and this tour is just another step in the right direction.

“The Orchids are a real emerging nation in the world of Women’s Rugby League and we know that both games will offer a strong test. However, we know we need to continue to compete regularly on the international stage to help us grow as a team and give ourselves the best possible preparation ahead of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England.”

Richards will take a 23-strong squad to PNG with Amy Hardcastle – who was vice captain for the Downer World Cup Nines – not making the journey due to personal reasons.

In addition to the England Women’s squad who competed in the World Cup Nines, Charlotte Booth, Grace Field, Rebecca Greenfield, Amy Johnson, Ta:ra Jones, Shannon Lacey, Tamzin Renouf and Rachel Thompson are also included.

England's 23-strong squad is:

Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos)

Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos / Dewsbury Moor /Birstall Victoria)

Charlotte Booth (Leeds Rhinos / Guiseley Storm)

Leah Burke (St Helens)

Chantelle Crowl (St Helens)

Jodie Cunningham (St Helens / Thatto Heath Crusaders)

Grace Field (Castleford Tigers / Oulton Raiders)

Faye Gaskin (St Helens / Thatto Heath)

Kelsey Gentles (Castleford Tigers / East Leeds)

Rebecca Greenfield (Wigan Warriors / Wigan St Patrick’s)

Shona Hoyle (Castleford Tigers)

Amy Johnson (Leeds Rhinos)

Tara Jones (St Helens)

Shannon Lacey (Leeds Rhinos / Stanningley)

Rhiannion Marshall (Castleford Tigers)

Sinead Peach (Castleford Tigers / Hunslet Warriors)

Tamzin Renouf (Castleford Tigers / Featherstone Lionesses)

Georgia Roche (Castleford Tigers / Dewsbury Moor)

Emily Rudge (St Helens / Thatto Heath)

Tara-Jane Stanley (Castleford Tigers)

Rachel Thompson (Wigan Warriors / Thatto Heath)

Naomi Williams (St Helens)

Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors)